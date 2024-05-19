Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 56.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,021 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $49.14 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.13.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.50%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 95.52%.

Insider Transactions at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $112,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,836.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on KNX. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

