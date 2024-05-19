KOK Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $216,001.69 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. KOK has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $216,001.69 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. One KOK token can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00009617 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00010905 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001407 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66,987.16 or 0.99854223 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00011724 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000066 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006450 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About KOK

KOK is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00301761 USD and is down -11.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $274,129.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

