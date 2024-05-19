Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 147.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 249.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 236.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LAMR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Lamar Advertising Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $119.91 on Friday. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $77.21 and a fifty-two week high of $122.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.71). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The business had revenue of $498.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.78%.

Insider Activity at Lamar Advertising

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $594,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lamar Advertising news, Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,968.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $594,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

