Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 99.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,204 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,455,636 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Lim Capital Ltd raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 296.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 2,575,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $118,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,000 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth about $45,752,000. PointState Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 81.9% in the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,927,404 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $88,352,000 after buying an additional 868,005 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $33,620,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,275,127 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $554,849,000 after acquiring an additional 680,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LVS opened at $47.03 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.77 and a fifty-two week high of $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $5,206,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,996,020.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LVS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.46.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

