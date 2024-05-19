Laura Selig Sells 5,411 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) insider Laura Selig sold 5,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $161,193.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,597.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Laura Selig also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 14th, Laura Selig sold 2,655 shares of Model N stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $67,224.60.
Model N Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSE:MODN opened at $29.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.51. Model N, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $35.96.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Model N
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Model N by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 8.7% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Model N by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 40,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Model N by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have weighed in on MODN shares. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Model N in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Model N in a report on Sunday, May 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Model N in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Model N presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.
Model N Company Profile
Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.
