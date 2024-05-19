Laura Selig Sells 5,411 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) insider Laura Selig sold 5,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $161,193.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,597.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Laura Selig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 14th, Laura Selig sold 2,655 shares of Model N stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $67,224.60.

NYSE:MODN opened at $29.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.51. Model N, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $35.96.

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Model N had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Model N by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 8.7% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Model N by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 40,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Model N by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MODN shares. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Model N in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Model N in a report on Sunday, May 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Model N in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Model N presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

