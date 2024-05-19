LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Stake Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,049,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.14% of LCI Industries worth $131,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 824,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,673,000 after acquiring an additional 342,165 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,231,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,644,000 after purchasing an additional 320,243 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 298,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,068,000 after purchasing an additional 50,470 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $2,924,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $1,804,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LCII. BMO Capital Markets cut LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.80.

LCI Industries stock opened at $109.92 on Friday. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $102.39 and a fifty-two week high of $137.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 1.41.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.90. LCI Industries had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 114.13%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

