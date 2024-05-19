LimeWire (LMWR) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.49 Million

LimeWire (LMWR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. One LimeWire token can now be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LimeWire has a market capitalization of $217.56 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LimeWire has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About LimeWire

LimeWire was first traded on May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 726,378,601 tokens and its circulating supply is 286,689,389 tokens. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire. The official website for LimeWire is limewire.com. LimeWire’s official message board is blog.limewire.com.

Buying and Selling LimeWire

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 726,378,601 with 286,689,389.61402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.76356947 USD and is down -1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $2,468,171.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LimeWire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LimeWire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

