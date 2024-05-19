Linda Johnson Rice Sells 1,750 Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $110,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,921.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Linda Johnson Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 28th, Linda Johnson Rice sold 5,000 shares of Enova International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $310,600.00.

Enova International Trading Up 1.5 %

Enova International stock opened at $62.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 13.15. Enova International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $609.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.73 million. Enova International had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 15.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ENVA. TheStreet cut shares of Enova International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Enova International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Enova International from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Enova International from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Enova International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enova International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orchard Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 232,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after purchasing an additional 53,647 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 11.3% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 153,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,640,000 after purchasing an additional 15,519 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 3.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,748 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 172.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 32,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enova International during the third quarter worth $928,000. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

