Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.04

Lomiko Metals Inc. (CVE:LMR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 4890994 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Lomiko Metals Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

About Lomiko Metals

(Get Free Report)

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in Laurentian region of Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc in October 2008.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lomiko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lomiko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.