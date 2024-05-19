Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.04

Lomiko Metals Inc. (CVE:LMR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 4890994 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Lomiko Metals Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
About Lomiko Metals
Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in Laurentian region of Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc in October 2008.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Lomiko Metals
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Lomiko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lomiko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.