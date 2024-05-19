Moonbeam (GLMR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.81 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 19th. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $234.04 million and $2.81 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000404 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00054374 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00011530 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00019339 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00012545 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00008486 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,119,320,698 coins and its circulating supply is 863,800,424 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

