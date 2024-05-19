Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) SVP Sells $127,101.22 in Stock

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 6,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $127,101.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at $540,896.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Thursday, May 9th, Kenji Takeuchi sold 51,708 shares of Mueller Water Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $976,247.04.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Kenji Takeuchi sold 6,658 shares of Mueller Water Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $103,997.96.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.89. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.33.

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.62 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

A number of research firms have commented on MWA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer raised Mueller Water Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Mueller Water Products to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mueller Water Products during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

