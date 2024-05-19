National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners reduced its holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) by 61.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,222 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.06% of National Bank worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get National Bank alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in National Bank by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in National Bank by 353.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 201,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 157,359 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in National Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $660,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in National Bank by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,870,000 after buying an additional 11,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in National Bank in the fourth quarter worth $17,537,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on NBHC. TheStreet lowered shares of National Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of National Bank from $45.00 to $40.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of National Bank in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on National Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

National Bank Price Performance

Shares of National Bank stock opened at $36.95 on Friday. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $28.38 and a 52 week high of $38.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.84.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.98 million. National Bank had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 11.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. National Bank’s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

National Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.