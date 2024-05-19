NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) COO Sells $102,050.00 in Stock

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,324.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NetScout Systems Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NTCT stock opened at $21.16 on Friday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $31.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetScout Systems

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 3,236.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 409.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 306.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in NetScout Systems by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTCT

About NetScout Systems

(Get Free Report)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.