New Gold (TSE:NGD) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.83

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.83 and last traded at C$2.82, with a volume of 1727229 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NGD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of New Gold from C$1.90 to C$2.30 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

New Gold Trading Up 13.3 %

About New Gold

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.32. The stock has a market cap of C$2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.61.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

