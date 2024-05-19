NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target Cut to $270.00

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Bank of America from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.50% from the company’s current price.

NICE has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of NICE from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $343.00 target price on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NICE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.92.

NICE Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $193.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $235.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.40. NICE has a fifty-two week low of $149.54 and a fifty-two week high of $270.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $623.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. NICE had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NICE will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NICE

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in NICE by 5,255.0% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NICE during the 4th quarter worth $807,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NICE during the 4th quarter worth $1,355,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NICE by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 369,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,888,000 after acquiring an additional 9,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in NICE by 274.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NICE

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

