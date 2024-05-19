NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s 6th Largest Position

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,349,610 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,941,637 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.9% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.26% of NVIDIA worth $3,144,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $970.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $966.55.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $905.65, for a total value of $9,962,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,074,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,422,506.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA stock opened at $924.79 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $298.06 and a fifty-two week high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.45, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $882.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $685.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

