NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337,275 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,966 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 2.5% of QRG Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $167,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $612,000. Valliance Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,132,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 391,387 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $170,245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $924.79 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $298.06 and a 12-month high of $974.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 77.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $882.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $685.57.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.34%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $905.65, for a total transaction of $9,962,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,074,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,422,506.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,160.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $970.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $966.55.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

