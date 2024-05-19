ON’s (ONON) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $41.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ON from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. William Blair started coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of ON from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ON from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ON from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.87.

ON Stock Up 4.0 %

NYSE:ONON opened at $38.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.17. ON has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $38.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.51.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). ON had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $504.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.30 million. Research analysts forecast that ON will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONON. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,712,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ON by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,566,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,688,000 after buying an additional 3,428,794 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ON in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,916,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in ON by 243.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,028,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,318 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,539,000. 33.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

