Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 213,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Lear worth $30,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Lear by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,237,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $174,382,000 after acquiring an additional 149,958 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,356,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Lear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,316,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Lear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,520,000. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in Lear by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 22,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 10,631 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Stock Down 0.4 %

Lear stock opened at $130.68 on Friday. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $121.38 and a 1-year high of $157.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.54.

Lear Announces Dividend

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.14. Lear had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.59%.

Insider Transactions at Lear

In other news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total transaction of $387,227.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,465,019.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LEA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lear from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Lear from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Lear from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.44.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

