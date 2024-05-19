Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Royal Gold worth $29,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 414.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Gold

In other Royal Gold news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total value of $196,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,033.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Royal Gold news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total value of $196,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,033.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,351. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,500 shares of company stock worth $304,685 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Gold Price Performance

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $133.13 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $133.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.77.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 38.12%. The business had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Royal Gold’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on RGLD. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Royal Gold from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Royal Gold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. National Bank Financial raised Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on RGLD

About Royal Gold

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.