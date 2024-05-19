Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 37,901 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,004,935 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 37,901 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of HP worth $30,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Advocates LLC raised its holdings in HP by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 20,716 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth about $2,012,000. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 9,045 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,039 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HPQ. StockNews.com cut HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $31.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.17. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 32.16%.

In related news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,287 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

