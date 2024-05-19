Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,448 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,448 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of American Financial Group worth $29,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 16.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,710,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $525,973,000 after buying an additional 654,442 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 447.1% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 259,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,977,000 after buying an additional 212,057 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,838,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $456,359,000 after buying an additional 191,269 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 1,804.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 96,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after buying an additional 91,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,288,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $925,563,000 after buying an additional 81,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFG opened at $133.55 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $105.22 and a one year high of $137.71. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.06. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

In other American Financial Group news, VP Mark A. Weiss sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $317,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at $959,684.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $222,476.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,799.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Weiss sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $317,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at $959,684.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,667 shares of company stock worth $1,228,450 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AFG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

