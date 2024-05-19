Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,127 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 491,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,127 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $30,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 861.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $68.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.80 and its 200-day moving average is $60.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.39. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.58 and a 52 week high of $69.80.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SKX. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.83.

In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 30,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $1,854,016.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,114,369.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 30,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $1,854,016.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,783 shares in the company, valued at $8,114,369.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 20,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $1,236,010.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,655 shares in the company, valued at $6,089,917.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,005,765. Corporate insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

