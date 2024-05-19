Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.31

Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.31 and last traded at C$2.30, with a volume of 6008 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.22.

Pulse Seismic Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of C$119.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.71.

Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Pulse Seismic had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 37.42%. The firm had revenue of C$8.78 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pulse Seismic Inc. will post 0.0404004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pulse Seismic Increases Dividend

Pulse Seismic Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This is an increase from Pulse Seismic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Pulse Seismic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Canada. The company also owns and manages a licensable seismic data library that consists of approximately 65,310 net square kilometers of 3D seismic; and 829,207 net linear kilometers of 2D seismic data.

