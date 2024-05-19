Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.31

Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.31 and last traded at C$2.30, with a volume of 6008 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.22.
Pulse Seismic Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of C$119.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.71.
Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Pulse Seismic had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 37.42%. The firm had revenue of C$8.78 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pulse Seismic Inc. will post 0.0404004 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Pulse Seismic Increases Dividend
Pulse Seismic Company Profile
Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Canada. The company also owns and manages a licensable seismic data library that consists of approximately 65,310 net square kilometers of 3D seismic; and 829,207 net linear kilometers of 2D seismic data.
