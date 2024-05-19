QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $535,000 Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 11,244.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after purchasing an additional 66,345 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 155,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,981,000 after purchasing an additional 42,539 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,364,184.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,677,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZBH. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:ZBH opened at $120.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.26. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $147.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.