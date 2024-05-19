QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,590 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 442,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,734,000 after buying an additional 43,175 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in JD.com during the third quarter valued at $8,566,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in JD.com by 12.8% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 547,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,944,000 after purchasing an additional 62,129 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its position in JD.com by 68.7% during the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,706,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,722,000 after purchasing an additional 695,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 738,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,350,000 after purchasing an additional 212,616 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on JD.com from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on JD.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on JD.com from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on JD.com from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.47.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $35.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.90. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $41.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.51.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $4.74. JD.com had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $306.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. JD.com’s payout ratio is currently 33.79%.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

