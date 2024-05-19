QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 358 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 68,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 264,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,719,000 after acquiring an additional 39,673 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 156,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,496,000 after acquiring an additional 35,222 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at $7,877,000. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth about $490,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on VRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of VRT stock opened at $96.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.09, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.23 and its 200 day moving average is $63.59. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $104.76.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $235,157,663.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,324,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,116,308.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vertiv news, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $63,052.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,074.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $235,157,663.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,324,181 shares in the company, valued at $873,116,308.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,426,331 shares of company stock valued at $312,577,246. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

