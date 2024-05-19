Qtum (QTUM) Price Tops $3.67

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 19th. Qtum has a total market cap of $385.52 million and approximately $40.49 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $3.67 or 0.00005465 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,091.45 or 0.04608257 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00054374 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00011530 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00019339 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00011560 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00012545 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,156,455 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

