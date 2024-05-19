Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners reduced its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,192 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter worth $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $2,271,531.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,502.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Quanta Services news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $2,271,531.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,502.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,476,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,125 shares of company stock worth $11,270,215. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE PWR opened at $264.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.67. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.74 and a one year high of $273.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 51.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price (up from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.00.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

