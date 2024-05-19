QUASA (QUA) Tops One Day Volume of $1,141.21

QUASA (QUA) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 19th. In the last week, QUASA has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. QUASA has a total market cap of $201,908.44 and approximately $1,141.21 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get QUASA alerts:

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00009617 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00010905 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001407 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66,987.16 or 0.99854223 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00011724 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000066 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006450 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000055 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00145118 USD and is down -17.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $669.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.