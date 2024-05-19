RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its position in shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Free Report) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,683 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.35% of RCM Technologies worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RCMT. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in RCM Technologies during the third quarter worth about $372,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 67,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in RCM Technologies by 8.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCMT stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.12. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.96 and a twelve month high of $32.15.

RCM Technologies ( NASDAQ:RCMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $71.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.47 million. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 74.07%. Research analysts forecast that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of RCM Technologies in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

