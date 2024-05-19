Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $46.80

Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 46.80 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 47 ($0.59), with a volume of 520126 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.50 ($0.60).
Residential Secure Income Stock Down 1.1 %
The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 51.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 54.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of £87.03 million, a PE ratio of -361.54 and a beta of 0.19.
About Residential Secure Income
Residential Secure Income plc (ReSI or the Company) (LSE: RESI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering secure, inflation-linked returns in two sub-sectors in UK residential housing; independent retirement rentals and shared ownership, which are underpinned by an ageing demographic and untapped, strong demand for affordable homes.
