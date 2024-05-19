Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 11,105 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Stock

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 11,105 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $98,945.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,449,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,736,693.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,765 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $41,169.60.

On Monday, March 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 30,534 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.93 per share, for a total transaction of $272,668.62.

On Friday, March 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,666 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.76 per share, for a total transaction of $49,634.16.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MHI stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.51.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 86.3% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 327,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 151,617 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 2.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $520,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $79,000.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

