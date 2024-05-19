Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Position Raised by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SAIA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Saia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAIA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Saia from $618.00 to $541.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Saia from $528.00 to $473.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Saia from $565.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $497.22.

Insider Transactions at Saia

In other news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. acquired 500 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $407.00 per share, with a total value of $203,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $366,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Saia Price Performance

Shares of SAIA opened at $399.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $518.38 and its 200-day moving average is $481.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.71. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $266.91 and a fifty-two week high of $628.34.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.36 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Saia

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Further Reading

