Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Hits New 12-Month High at $770.00

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 770 ($9.67) and last traded at GBX 770 ($9.67), with a volume of 58389 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 740 ($9.29).

Several research analysts have recently commented on STB shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($17.83) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Friday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 685.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 678.95. The firm has a market cap of £146.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 562.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a GBX 16.20 ($0.20) dividend. This is a positive change from Secure Trust Bank’s previous dividend of $16.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Secure Trust Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,335.77%.

In other news, insider David McCreadie purchased 2,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 690 ($8.67) per share, for a total transaction of £19,885.80 ($24,975.89). In related news, insider Rachel Lawrence sold 5,848 shares of Secure Trust Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 695 ($8.73), for a total value of £40,643.60 ($51,046.97). Also, insider David McCreadie purchased 2,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 690 ($8.67) per share, with a total value of £19,885.80 ($24,975.89). Insiders own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, and Retail Finance. The Real Estate Finance segment provides secured loans against property assets. The Commercial Finance segment provides invoice discounting solutions, coronavirus business interruption loan scheme, and recovery loan schemes.

