Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC Has $494,000 Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 36,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $18,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP increased its position in NVIDIA by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 2,523 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,145 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 79,740 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $39,489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its position in NVIDIA by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 8,868 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $924.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.45, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $298.06 and a 1-year high of $974.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $882.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $685.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,933,663.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at $45,412,350.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $966.55.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

