SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 78.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,541 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 62,879 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in SM Energy were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,509,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $213,326,000 after purchasing an additional 493,427 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in SM Energy by 72.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,054,503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $81,461,000 after buying an additional 865,480 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,593,103 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,685,000 after buying an additional 64,781 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 5.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,547,315 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,351,000 after acquiring an additional 83,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,492,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SM Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on SM Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.57.

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $48.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 4.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.19. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.84 and a fifty-two week high of $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 31.80%. The firm had revenue of $608.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.29%.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

