Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.29

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 1436177 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Southern Silver Exploration Stock Up 12.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$80.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.17.

About Southern Silver Exploration

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises twenty-five mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 27,422 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

