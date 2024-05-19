SP Asset Management LLC Has $20.82 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

SP Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.1% of SP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 61,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in Alphabet by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 214,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after buying an additional 76,410 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 15,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% during the third quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.60.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $176.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.16. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.35 and a twelve month high of $176.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total value of $6,836,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,495. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $3,897,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,258,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,132,665.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total value of $6,836,407.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,511 shares of company stock worth $41,234,695. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

