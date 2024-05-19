SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its position in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,982 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in SP Plus were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SP. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,204,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in SP Plus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,391,000. Kellner Capital LLC acquired a new position in SP Plus during the fourth quarter worth $3,477,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 107.3% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 125,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,523,000 after buying an additional 64,842 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 510.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 72,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 60,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on SP Plus in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of SP Plus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

SP Plus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SP opened at $53.99 on Friday. SP Plus Co. has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $54.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.22.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $217.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.44 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 21.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SP Plus Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking services, parking management, ground transportation, baggage handling, and other ancillary services. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

