Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,801,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,321 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.76% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $134,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% during the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 58,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SFM opened at $78.57 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $78.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 26.77%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SFM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

In other news, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 5,353 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $329,851.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,349.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 5,353 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $329,851.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,349.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Terri F. Graham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total value of $316,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,560,163.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,567 shares of company stock worth $13,722,524 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

