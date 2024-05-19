Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC)

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CELC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Celcuity in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Celcuity in a report on Thursday.
Celcuity Stock Performance
Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.06. Equities analysts forecast that Celcuity will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Celcuity
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in shares of Celcuity during the third quarter worth $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. Commodore Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,754,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,566,000 after buying an additional 60,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.
Celcuity Company Profile
Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.
