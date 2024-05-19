STV Group (LON:STVG) Hits New 1-Year High at $260.00

STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 260 ($3.27) and last traded at GBX 255 ($3.20), with a volume of 77592 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 255 ($3.20).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on STV Group
STV Group Price Performance
STV Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a GBX 7.40 ($0.09) dividend. This is a positive change from STV Group’s previous dividend of $3.90. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. STV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12,222.22%.
About STV Group
STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Broadcast, Digital, and Studios segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment and drama programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than STV Group
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for STV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.