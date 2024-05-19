STV Group (LON:STVG) Hits New 1-Year High at $260.00

STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 260 ($3.27) and last traded at GBX 255 ($3.20), with a volume of 77592 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 255 ($3.20).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,725.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 234.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 207.48. The firm has a market cap of £116.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,833.33 and a beta of 0.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a GBX 7.40 ($0.09) dividend. This is a positive change from STV Group’s previous dividend of $3.90. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. STV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12,222.22%.

About STV Group

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Broadcast, Digital, and Studios segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment and drama programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

