Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,447 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,284 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,392.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. 3.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMFG opened at $12.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.59. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $12.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.61.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

