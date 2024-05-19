Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $40.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.11. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $40.69.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SU. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Featured Stories

