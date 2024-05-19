Susan Daimler Sells 4,931 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) insider Susan Daimler sold 4,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $218,393.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,135.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Susan Daimler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Susan Daimler sold 5,786 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $255,856.92.

On Friday, March 1st, Susan Daimler sold 15,206 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $857,010.16.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of Z opened at $44.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.20. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $61.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.30 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in Z. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1,336.8% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 9,625 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Zillow Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 89,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,846,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,519,000 after purchasing an additional 238,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $1,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on Z. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

