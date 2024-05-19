Susan Daimler Sells 4,931 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) insider Susan Daimler sold 4,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $218,393.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,135.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Susan Daimler also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 15th, Susan Daimler sold 5,786 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $255,856.92.
- On Friday, March 1st, Susan Daimler sold 15,206 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $857,010.16.
Zillow Group Stock Performance
Shares of ZG opened at $43.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.23 and a 12-month high of $59.23.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Zillow Group
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 33.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $873,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 21,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Zillow Group
Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.
