Susan Daimler Sells 5,786 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) insider Susan Daimler sold 5,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $255,856.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,993.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Susan Daimler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, Susan Daimler sold 4,931 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $218,393.99.

On Friday, March 1st, Susan Daimler sold 15,206 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $857,010.16.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Z stock opened at $44.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.20. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $61.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.30 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,313,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,676,000 after buying an additional 176,449 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,846,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,519,000 after acquiring an additional 238,554 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 203.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,450,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,241 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,085,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,416,000 after purchasing an additional 329,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,899,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,898,000 after purchasing an additional 431,070 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

