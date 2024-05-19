Susan Daimler Sells 5,786 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) insider Susan Daimler sold 5,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $255,856.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,993.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Susan Daimler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, Susan Daimler sold 4,931 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $218,393.99.

On Friday, March 1st, Susan Daimler sold 15,206 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $857,010.16.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of ZG opened at $43.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.23 and a twelve month high of $59.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3,675.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 44,917 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Zillow Group by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 946,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,397,000 after acquiring an additional 317,683 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 70.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

