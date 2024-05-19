Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,966 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1,237.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 484,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,324,000 after acquiring an additional 447,937 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,755,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 212.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,444,000 after buying an additional 1,348,601 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 108,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 47,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 173,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $14.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 369.00 and a beta of 0.95.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue was down 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 2,000.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised New York Community Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.39.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 27,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $99,999.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 64,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,377.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

